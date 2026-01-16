The Ending Of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Explained

Contains spoilers for "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple"

"28 Days Later" is a seminal film in the zombie subgenre and remains one of the best zombie flicks of the 21st century. It helped reinvigorate interest in zombies even though the central antagonists are technically infected with a rage virus, as opposed to being the living dead. 2025's "28 Years Later" was a brilliant legacy sequel that checked back into this universe decades after the virus ran rampant, kicking off a whole new trilogy of terror where the infected are almost the least of the characters' problems.

"28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" picks up with many of the ideas and themes present in "28 Years Later." Nia DaCosta directs this time around, after previously helming 2021's "Candyman" and "The Marvels," and she displays an expert hand at crafting visceral horror set pieces. In the process, she and screenwriter Alex Garland tell a complete story that still sets the stage for exciting things to come, now that the "28 Years Later" trilogy is apparently going to conclude with one final movie.

The ending of "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" has a lot to say about cycles of violence and how to escape them. Plus there's one major cameo that's worth breaking down. Here's everything to know about this film's conclusion so that you can get ready for this trilogy to come to a close.