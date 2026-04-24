How To Watch Send Help At Home - Is It Streaming?

Sam Raimi's critically acclaimed survival thriller starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien is now available to watch from anywhere, even an island in the middle of the ocean, as long as you have an internet connection. If you've been waiting to watch "Send Help" from the comfort of your own home, you can buy it on Prime Video or Apple TV now for $19.99. It's not available on streaming at the time of this writing, though it's coming to Hulu on May 7, 2026.

"Send Help" follows Linda Liddle (McAdams) and Bradley Preston (O'Brien), employees of the same company, as their flight home from a business trip goes south and crashes in the Gulf of Thailand. Linda is prepared for what lies ahead as she's a "Survivor" contestant hopeful and knows exactly what to do in such a situation. It's certainly a role flip, since Bradley is CEO and doesn't intend to promote Linda, despite her tenure with the company.

The film quickly became Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, scoring rave reviews with critics and audiences alike. It shows a new side to McAdams as Linda descends into a type of madness that betters their chance at survival — as long as Bradley doesn't go against her. "McAdams taps into something dark and rage-filled but ultimately unnervingly relatable," Looper's Audrey Fox wrote in her "Send Help" review.