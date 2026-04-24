How To Watch Send Help At Home - Is It Streaming?
Sam Raimi's critically acclaimed survival thriller starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien is now available to watch from anywhere, even an island in the middle of the ocean, as long as you have an internet connection. If you've been waiting to watch "Send Help" from the comfort of your own home, you can buy it on Prime Video or Apple TV now for $19.99. It's not available on streaming at the time of this writing, though it's coming to Hulu on May 7, 2026.
"Send Help" follows Linda Liddle (McAdams) and Bradley Preston (O'Brien), employees of the same company, as their flight home from a business trip goes south and crashes in the Gulf of Thailand. Linda is prepared for what lies ahead as she's a "Survivor" contestant hopeful and knows exactly what to do in such a situation. It's certainly a role flip, since Bradley is CEO and doesn't intend to promote Linda, despite her tenure with the company.
The film quickly became Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, scoring rave reviews with critics and audiences alike. It shows a new side to McAdams as Linda descends into a type of madness that betters their chance at survival — as long as Bradley doesn't go against her. "McAdams taps into something dark and rage-filled but ultimately unnervingly relatable," Looper's Audrey Fox wrote in her "Send Help" review.
Send Help is a reminder of Sam Raimi's talents
While "Evil Dead II" will always be the best Sam Raimi movie for many, "Send Help" is an interesting addition to his filmography. Despite the premise, this is far from your typical survival thriller — it's just as much about the power struggle between the two survivors of the plane crash as it is about staying alive on the remote island.
In the corporate world, Bradley firmly has the upper hand since he controls Linda's movement within the company. His father promised Linda a promotion, but when Bradley took over as CEO, he gave the job to a former frat brother instead. He controls her future within the company, but Linda has more survival skills, making her the clear power holder on the island.
This doesn't stop Bradley from trying to reverse the hierarchy, but he soon comes to realize he's not the boss here — his lack of survival knowledge means he doesn't have a strong hand to play. With neither willing to yield, Linda and Bradley's dynamic makes "Send Help" go from a thriller to a horror, turning the narrative on its head.