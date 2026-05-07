Tragic Details About Game Of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke

This article contains discussions of mental health and sexual assault.

Emilia Clarke might not have played Daenerys Targaryen in the botched original pilot of "Game of Thrones," but after taking over the role of the Mother of Dragons from actress Tamzin Merchant, she defined the lead role on David Benioff and D.B. Weiss's "Game of Thrones" for a decade. Daenerys is, without question, the role of a lifetime for this British-born actress; still, she went through the wringer during and even after her time on "Game of Thrones."

Let's take a step back: who is Daenerys within the world of "Game of Thrones?" Also known as Khaleesi and, again, the Mother of Dragons — and later, Breaker of Chains — Daenerys Targaryen is one of the only living members left from House Targaryen, an ancient and royal house that ruled the fictional continent of Westeros for years. After Daenerys' father King Aerys II Targaryen, also known as the "Mad King," is overthrown by Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), Daenerys and her only surviving brother Viserys (Harry Lloyd) flee across the Narrow Sea. When "Game of Thrones" begins, the two siblings are hellbent on taking back the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms ... and after Viserys is killed by Daenerys' husband Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) and Drogo also dies, she sets out on her own. Well, not on her own; she also has three dragons.

As for Clarke, this talented performer — who's appeared on the big and small screen alongside stints on the stage on both Broadway and on London's West End — has bravely endured some personal and professional struggles. Here are some of the tragic details of "Game of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke's life, from health struggles to grieving loved ones to professional setbacks.