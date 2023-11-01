This Game Of Thrones Star Has The Worst Franchise Luck (According To Reddit)

As one of HBO's most acclaimed projects, "Game of Thrones" dominated the cultural conversation for nearly a decade. With over a hundred Emmy nominations and record-breaking viewership, "Game of Thrones" was a hot commodity ... that sort of just fizzled out at the end. Following a critically disappointing eighth and final season, the series lost most of its dominance and clout. What should have been a cultural touchstone has since become just a blip on the 2010s pop culture landscape. Still, the fantasy epic made superstars out of its lead ensemble, turning relatively obscure actors into overnight sensations.

One of the most notable stars to capitalize on and bask in the popularity of "Game of Thrones" is Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen for the show's eight seasons. She received four Emmy nods for her performance as the Targaryen and has continued to boast steady work in Hollywood since the series wrapped in 2019. Clarke no doubt tried her best to close Daenerys' arc, but the character was reduced to a brooding caricature in the show's final season. Now, the series is just a painful memory for some, with Clarke's character specifically remembered as poorly written.

While her output is certainly consistent, fans of the actor on Reddit are realizing that the star has had terrible luck with franchises — a curse of sorts that she just can't seem to escape. On the r/movies subreddit, u/D-Speak discussed how Clarke's franchise fare has mostly missed the mark in terms of popularity, box office receipts, or both. "MY GOD does she get the s*** end of the stick when it comes to her roles in major franchises," the user wrote, pointing out how Clarke's projects in the "Terminator" and "Star Wars" franchises have mostly fallen flat, failing to catapult her career forward.