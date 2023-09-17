Why Solo Flopped At The Box Office - And How It Changed Star Wars Forever

When it comes to the box office, it's difficult to imagine "Star Wars" missing the mark. The franchise, which first debuted in 1977, has consistently been one of Hollywood's biggest cash cows, raking in billions of dollars at the box office. According to The Numbers, the franchise has grossed over $10 billion at the worldwide box office, with five of its twelve theatrical entries grossing over $1 billion. In short: "Star Wars" is a good financial bet, which is exactly why Disney decided to buy Lucasfilm for $4 billion back in 2012.

Has Disney's financial gamble paid off? According to comScore (via CNBC), Disney recouped its initial investment back in 2018, thanks in part to the box office successes of "The Force Awakens," "The Last Jedi," and "Rogue One," the first theatrical "Star Wars" film to not focus on the Skywalker family's shenanigans. The House of Mouse certainly must have made a pretty chunk of change thanks to licensing and merchandise deals, as well. But 2018 wasn't just a year of celebration for Lucasfilm and Disney — it was a brutal wake-up call.

2018 saw the release of "Solo: A Star Wars Story," the first film in the franchise to emerge as a box office flop. One of the most controversial films in the sci-fi series, "Solo" was plagued with production problems. Released on May 25, 2018, the Ron Howard-directed Han Solo origin story debuted with a modest $84 million stateside. Momentum, however, came to a halt, with a final domestic total of $213 million, and a worldwide haul of $393 million. With a budget of $300 million, the film is estimated to have lost Disney around $77 million, per Deadline.

While that's not a whopping number, the disappointment of "Solo" fundamentally changed the direction of the "Star Wars" franchise.