5 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of 1988, Ranked

Cast: Andrzej Seweryn, Michał Bajor, Jerzy Trela

Andrzej Seweryn, Michał Bajor, Jerzy Trela Director: Andrzej Żuławski

Andrzej Żuławski Rating: Unrated

Unrated Runtime: 165 minutes

165 minutes Where to Watch: Eternal Family

An ambitious adaptation of his great-uncle's "Lunar Trilogy" of novels, Andrzej Żuławski began filming "On the Silver Globe" in the 1970s but production was shut down by the censorious Polish government. Over a decade later, Żuławski completed the futuristic film with the narrative gaps filled in by commentary. The result is a chronologically displaced, mutated masterpiece.

"On the Silver Glove" follows a trio of astronauts who escape our decaying planet for a new world. Decades later, video footage of their mission is received on Earth and a disaffected scientist travels to their colony to see what became of them. He discovers that their descendants, who rapidly age in the new atmosphere, have developed their own pagan society. They greet him as the messiah prophesied to save them from the world's native inhabitants — the telepathic, bird-like Sherns.

"On the Silver Globe" is an astoundingly beautiful and philosophically challenging space opera that could have predated 1977's "Star Wars" had it not been for government meddling. Żuławski, best known for his Cold War horror film "Possession," presents a daring exploration into the black hole of the human soul. It's a must-see for science fiction fans who like to be left thinking when the credits are done rolling.