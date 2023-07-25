The Correct Order In Which To Watch Every Godzilla Movie

Since he stomped his way through the streets of Tokyo in 1954, Godzilla has been King of the Monsters. What started as a cautionary tale about the horrors of nuclear war evolved into a national symbol of pride and a decades-long film franchise that continues to this day with feature films, comic books, video games, and more. "Godzilla" movies began affixed to the horror genre before transitioning into mindless escapist entertainment, and it's since returned to horror.

Dozens of "Godzilla" movies have been released, and more are coming out almost regularly, making it difficult to know the best order in which to watch them. Cards on the table, it's probably best to watch them in chronological order, as they tell an ongoing narrative. That said, there are four distinct eras; you can watch them separately or in the order in which they were released. This article details every movie in the franchise and the order in which you should watch them. Entries with multiple titles feature the Japanese title first, followed by the American version.