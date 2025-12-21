'70s Sci-Fi Movies That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time

There are plenty of immediately beloved movies from the '70s that still hold up, thankfully. But, as the decade in which American cinema was moving away from staid formulas and embarking on the fruitful New Hollywood era, while cinema around the globe was reaping the rewards of various envelope-pushing "new waves," the '70s were also a great time for movies that shook things up and broke new ground — even to such an extent as to confuse audiences.

The science fiction genre, in particular, absolutely took off in the '70s as far as adventure and experimentation were concerned. "Star Wars" wouldn't entirely consolidate its reign over the rules of American film production until the '80s, but film technology was still making huge leaps by the year. That, coupled with the decade's spirit of experimentation, created a valuable interval in which sci-fi movies had the resources, the freedom, and the willingness to try out new things.

It was a thriving time for movies that dispensed with conventional narrative structures (or even narratives altogether), favored slowness and psychological insight, went all-in on visual and formal novelty, and mixed sci-fi liberally with other, once-thought-immiscible genres. Several of these films were immediately recognized as the visionary works that they were, while others were rejected by critics and audiences, only to find their rightful fanbases years or even decades later. Here, we've compiled a list of 11 sci-fi movies from the '70s that were particularly ahead of their time. In no instance was time travel involved.