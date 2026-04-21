Tragic Details About Timothée Chalamet
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Some celebrities seem like they're constantly coasting from victory to victory. One of them is Timothée Chalamet, whose path from childhood to "Dune" stardom has been a rapid rise that beggars belief. The young actor has already been nominated for three Academy Awards for best performance by an actor in a leading role, and, while he's yet to win one, it seems like an inevitability at this point, as he keeps getting better: The 2025 sports dramedy "Marty Supreme" saw Chalamet turn in a career-best performance.
Still, even Chalamet's seemingly charmed career and life aren't perfect. There are plenty of things you probably never knew about Chalamet, and among them are some of the less pleasant events the actor has had to go through over the years. From the collapse of his original career dream and the pressures he's come under in Hollywood to devastating family losses that have rocked him to his core, here's a look at the most tragic details about Timothée Chalamet.
He failed in his original goal of becoming a soccer player
With the amount of accolades Timothée Chalamet has managed to earn since his acting debut in 2008, it's hard to imagine him doing anything other than acting. Despite this, Chalamet used to have a very different career plan back in the day. Speaking to Verge not long after filming his part in "Interstellar," the actor — who at that point had already appeared in several movies and played the recurring character Finn Walden on "Homeland" – revealed what he really wanted to do when he was growing up.
"To become a soccer player," he said. "I am French, after all. Growing up, I split my time between New York and a tiny village about two hours from Léon. In the US, we baby our young kids, but the French culture does not value youth. So soccer was what there was to do." He soon realized that he simply wasn't physically big enough to make it as a professional athlete, and that meant chasing a new dream. Fortunately, the career choice he ultimately made ended up paying off big time.
He lost his grandmother during the COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the film industry forever, but it also caused many personal tragedies behind the scenes. One of these tragedies happened in Timothée Chalamet's family when his grandmother died in 2022. In a 2023 interview with South China Morning Post, Chalamet spoke about the loss of his beloved grandparent, the detachment he felt during the pandemic, and how he ended up channeling his emotions from the era into his starring role as Lee in Luca Guadagnino's movie "Bones and All."
"During the pandemic, I lost my grandmother, to whom I was very attached, and that left me feeling even more isolated," Chalamet said. "It was a crisis for me, I was looking for myself — just like Lee — but during the pandemic I felt totally blocked off from the world. Even now I find myself struggling to get over that feeling." His work in "Bones and All" was praised by critics, the majority of whom loved the movie — it's Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 82%.
He faced backlash for criticizing ballet and opera
Timothée Chalamet isn't known as someone who sparks outrage with his opinions, but he faced some backlash after comments he made about ballet and opera in February 2026. During a Variety & CNN Town Hall talk with Matthew McConaughey, Chalamet said: "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.' All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there."
Chalamet did offer a quick follow-up acknowledgement that his comments might be divisive, but this did little to quell the inevitable pushback from opera and ballet professionals and fans — and from people in Hollywood circles, as well. "Oh, boy, I hope I run into him one day," Oscar winner and former ballet dancer Charlize Theron told The New York Times. "That was a very reckless comment on an art form, two art forms, that we need to lift up constantly because, yes, they do have a hard time."
Some institutions turned the situation into a promotional opportunity, as the Seattle Opera hilariously offered discount tickets with the code "TIMOTHEE." In the long run, Chalamet may escape the backlash relatively unscathed, at least provided he avoids Theron for a while. Still, his family gatherings might get awkward since his mother, sister, and late grandmother have all been ballerinas at one point or another.
He was under intense pressure during the making of Beautiful Boy
In 2018, Timothée Chalamet starred in the underrated Amazon drama "Beautiful Boy." He plays Nic Sheff, whose journalist father David (Steve Carell) becomes worried about his spiraling drug use. Nic's attempts to stay clean and David's efforts to support his son form the backbone of the movie, which is based on the experiences the real-life David and Nic detail in their books "Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction" and "Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines."
A family's struggle with addiction can be a very tough tale to tell, especially since it's based on a true story. Chalamet knew this all too well, and in an interview with Deadline, he spoke of the weight of getting things right. "I feel the pressure of wanting to get 'Beautiful Boy' out there," he said. "It's extremely important, not only for people all across America, but also for people my age." The film is a tough watch, but is "worth suffering if only to witness Timothée Chalamet's performance," Empire said in its review.
He was mortified by those paparazzi snaps of him with Lily-Rose Depp
Celebrities of Timothée Chalamet's stature are often targeted by the paparazzi, and the results are rarely welcome. Chalamet got to experience this firsthand in 2019 when she was on a vacation in Capri, Italy with Lily-Rose Depp and sneaky shots of the couple making out went viral. Chalamet, understandably, wasn't happy about this. He was particularly aghast about the rumors that the images of the two actors — who both starred in Netflix's underrated 2019 period drama "The King" – were a deliberately staged photo op.
Discussing the incident with GQ, the actor said that he was shocked to see people saying that it was staged because he felt the images were unflattering. "I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great,'" he said. "And then people are like: This is a PR stunt. A PR stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!" He said that he looked "all pale" in the images and was left feeling "embarrassed" by the whole thing. More recently, Chalamet and his current partner Kylie Jenner were spotted attempting to hide from paparazzi while on a date.
His self-identity issues have put a strain on his mental health
Timothée Chalamet split his time between New York and France when he was young, which sounds like it might be a pretty fun way to spend your childhood. However, Chalamet's view is that this actually messed with his self-identity quite a bit. In an interview with SilverKris, the actor described the experience and how it affected him. "I totally suffered an identity crisis," he said. "It's weird for a kid to spend eight months of the year in a place like Manhattan, then spend the other four in a small French village."
Chalamet did note that he feels the experience of being a child of two such diverse worlds was beneficial to his craft as an actor, and indeed, a ranking of Chalamet's best performances reveals his sheer range. On the other hand, he also noted in a 2018 BAFTA panel that in some ways, the duality may not have been very good for his sense of self. "I always feel tremendous ambiguity in the self-identity department which is maybe not great for mental health," he said (via Metro).
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.