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Some celebrities seem like they're constantly coasting from victory to victory. One of them is Timothée Chalamet, whose path from childhood to "Dune" stardom has been a rapid rise that beggars belief. The young actor has already been nominated for three Academy Awards for best performance by an actor in a leading role, and, while he's yet to win one, it seems like an inevitability at this point, as he keeps getting better: The 2025 sports dramedy "Marty Supreme" saw Chalamet turn in a career-best performance.

Still, even Chalamet's seemingly charmed career and life aren't perfect. There are plenty of things you probably never knew about Chalamet, and among them are some of the less pleasant events the actor has had to go through over the years. From the collapse of his original career dream and the pressures he's come under in Hollywood to devastating family losses that have rocked him to his core, here's a look at the most tragic details about Timothée Chalamet.