Marty Supreme Review: Timothée Chalamet Delivers A Career-Best Turn In A24's Biggest Movie

We may never know the real reason The Safdie Brothers broke up, but we can clearly see that Josh Safdie kept all the key collaborators for what we consider to be the Safdie Aesthetic in the divorce. Co-writer and co-editor Ronald Bronstein, who has been down since 2009's "Daddy Longlegs" is here, and so are cinematographer Darius Khondji and the aforementioned composer Daniel Lopatin. But rather than making "Marty Supreme" feel just like a retread of "Good Time" or "Uncut Gems," the continuity of creative care feels like a Herculean refinement, the sharpening of a blade.

The benefit is, when compared to Benny Safdie's mixed bag "The Smashing Machine" that seems to be actively distancing itself from what has come before it, "Marty Supreme" feels so far and away an achievement whose reach doesn't exceed its grasp. Timothée Chalamet's performance is the engine driving the picture, but the film built around his portrait is firing on all cylinders right beside him. The themes and ideas have evolved, but Josh has seemingly perfected the paradigm of taking an audience on a complicated and stressful journey with a controversial figure they otherwise wouldn't want to share an Uber ride with.

But the most crucial way "Marty Supreme" feels like a regression from their earlier work is in the finish. "Uncut Gems" may be the inferior film, but it possesses such a pitch perfect ending whose shocking and devastating arrival feels both heartbreaking and curiously satisfying simultaneously. David Mamet (who has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo as a theater director here) in his book "On Directing Film" says that the perfect ending should be both surprising and inevitable. Once it arrives, it should seem to come from nowhere until the viewer, once witnessing it, can only conclude that it couldn't have ended any other way.

"Uncut Gems" builds so brilliantly to an ending like that. "Marty Supreme," for all its other sterling superlatives, at least on first watch, doesn't end on as fitting a note. It asks even more of its audience than "Uncut Gems" does, but when it gets Marty to his final destination, it lacks the poetry of Howard's unique end. However, given how much the film leaves the viewer to chew on, it's merely the kind of ending that will take more time to really click in the mind.

"Marty Supreme" hits theaters on December 25.