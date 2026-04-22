Small Details You Missed In Invincible Season 4

In "Invincible" Season 4, Episode 2, Nolan helps Allen and the Coalition track down a wide range of fighters and resources to aid their struggle against the Viltrumites. Each has some personal connection to Nolan, and each is, curiously, still available for retrieval.

This is most notable when Nolan brings Allen to the home of the Sinlak beetles, who can be used to distill a weakening agent that makes Viltrumites vulnerable to regular attacks. Nolan says that he specifically was put in charge of eradicating the beetles, then glances up at the sky almost avoidantly and adds, with a pause, "I guess ... I missed a few."

It's such a quick moment that it's hard to read much into it for certain. But it does ask the question: Did Nolan leave some of them alive on purpose? Was he already beginning to doubt the infallibility of the Empire, and decided, almost subconsciously, to let some of the potential weapons against them survive?

He tells Allen that he didn't kill Space Racer because he worried it would make his gun explode, but that shouldn't be a worry for a Viltrumite, should it? Yes, he buried him alive, but clearly, lack of food or water doesn't affect Space Racer. Could Nolan have known that too? And now that we know that Viltrumites can literally destroy planets (though in fairness, on Viltrum, Space Racer's gun certainly helped), why just leave the Rognarrs frozen? Why not finish the job if they are that dangerous? Again, this was a mission Nolan says he was in charge of. Is it possible that he was hedging his bets, even then? Hmmm.