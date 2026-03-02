The Only Recap You Need Before Invincible Season 4
Almost exactly a year after Season 3 ended, "Invincible" Season 4 premieres on March 18, 2026. Given the long gaps between some previous seasons, and the overall trend of long production cycles on streaming, that's an incredibly quick turnaround for the Prime Video superhero series. But it's still been a minute since Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) took flight, so check out the video above for a complete catch-up on Season 3 and everything else you need to know going into "Invincible" Season 4.
It's been a rough stretch for Mark and the "Invincible" crew, with devastating invasions, tragic deaths, and the ever-growing threat of total domination by the Viltrumites. Mark, Eve (GIllian Jacobs), the new Guardians of the Globe, and the rest of Earth's heroes have managed to fend off back-to-back assaults from Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) and the Viltrumite powerhouse Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), but they've taken casualties, including Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas).
The last season wrapped up on a bittersweet note, with Mark and Eve seeming to sort out some of the complicated aspects of their relationship, and Oliver, aka Kid Omni-Man (Christian Convery) continuing to bond with his big brother. At the same time, things are arguably as grim as they've ever been, setting the stage for an incredibly intense Season 4.
What's in store in Invincible Season 4?
The official Prime Video synopsis for "Invincible" Season 4 teases major battles, both internal and external: "While the world recovers from the global catastrophe of last season, a changed Mark struggles with guilt as he fights to protect his home and the people he loves, setting him on a collision course with a powerful new threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever."
One of the big threads right now is the future of Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons), who's been on an interesting path from mass-murdering psychopath to remorseful enemy of the Viltrum Empire. Then there are the questions of Eve's true potential, Oliver's rapid growth (and what will become of it), the ongoing work of Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown), Conquest's fate, and plenty more. "Invincible" has always embraced a huge number of plot strands at once, and you never know when one might come back to the forefront (unless you've already read the comics, of course).
Watch the full video above to get completely caught up on "Invincible" Season 3, before Season 4 kicks off on March 18, 2026.