The Only Recap You Need Before Invincible Season 4

Almost exactly a year after Season 3 ended, "Invincible" Season 4 premieres on March 18, 2026. Given the long gaps between some previous seasons, and the overall trend of long production cycles on streaming, that's an incredibly quick turnaround for the Prime Video superhero series. But it's still been a minute since Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) took flight, so check out the video above for a complete catch-up on Season 3 and everything else you need to know going into "Invincible" Season 4.

It's been a rough stretch for Mark and the "Invincible" crew, with devastating invasions, tragic deaths, and the ever-growing threat of total domination by the Viltrumites. Mark, Eve (GIllian Jacobs), the new Guardians of the Globe, and the rest of Earth's heroes have managed to fend off back-to-back assaults from Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) and the Viltrumite powerhouse Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), but they've taken casualties, including Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas).

The last season wrapped up on a bittersweet note, with Mark and Eve seeming to sort out some of the complicated aspects of their relationship, and Oliver, aka Kid Omni-Man (Christian Convery) continuing to bond with his big brother. At the same time, things are arguably as grim as they've ever been, setting the stage for an incredibly intense Season 4.