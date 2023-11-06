Star Wars Vs. Star Trek: Which Came First (And Why Does It Matter)?

The two most impactful science fiction franchises of the 20th century, "Star Wars" and "Star Trek," have inspired generations of fans while managing to remain at the top of modern pop culture. From hyperdrive to warp drive and Rebels to Starfleet, they've saturated the public consciousness with their characters and iconography like few other properties in the media landscape. But as both continue to create new material in the 2020s and their original release dates fade into history, many people have asked: which came first, "Star Wars" or "Star Trek"?

While "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," opened on May 25, 1977, "Star Trek: The Original Series" premiered on NBC over a decade prior, with its first episode, "The Man Trap," airing on September 8, 1966. That timeline might lead some to assume that "Star Wars" was influenced by "Star Trek," but despite both having "Star" in their titles, they are wildly different franchises.

"Star Trek" was first conceived of by creator Gene Roddenberry, who helmed both "Star Trek: The Original Series" and its spin-off "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Set in the 23rd century and beyond, episodes were focused on space exploration in a future where humanity had set aside its differences to venture among the stars. On the other hand, "Star Wars," created by auteur director George Lucas, is famously set "a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away." Due to its Jedi Knights, Emperors, princesses, and space magic, it is often distinguished as science-fantasy rather than science-fiction.