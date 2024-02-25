Is Dragon Ball's Hyperbolic Time Chamber Possible? Theoretically, Yes

The basic concept of time dilation is that the user of the technology is generally in a space where the change in gravity or velocity has an effect on the flow of time. While this doesn't stop them from aging, it does speed up time outside of their sealed-off surroundings, allowing for a form of real-life time travel.

With that in mind, the hyperbolic time chamber of "Dragon Ball Z" is basically this same idea, but in reverse. Most would probably agree that the reason the special chamber works at all is due to some of the show's many mystical properties. All the same, it's been pointed out that the rules could behave differently in a scientific way inside the chamber as well.

Kyle Hill of Nerdist suggested that it could be that either the gravitational flow in the time chamber or velocity could be increased or decreased in relation to how time flows on Earth in order to create this effect. Though we lack the technology to create time dilation on this scale, scientifically speaking, it may one day be possible.

Of course, we all know the real reason that the hyperbolic time chamber exists in "Dragon Ball Z" is the same reason that the spaceships with enhanced gravity settings do: so that our heroes can grow much stronger in a short period of time to help them kill the latest threat to the universe. Still, it's kind of interesting to think about in scientific terms.