5 Paranormal TV Shows Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once
Monsters, ghosts, aliens, urban legends, and things that go bump in the night ... there's nothing quite like turning down the lights and settling into a spooky paranormal series. From psionic abilities and mediums to glitches in the matrix and binge-worthy ghost stories, there's something endlessly fascinating about tales of the unexplained and unnatural — and that's why it makes for some of the best television.
And as anyone who has ever told spooky stories around a campfire knows, the best paranormal TV shows don't need slick, high-budget special effects or CGI. They just need the right combination of mystery, suspense, and the unknown to tickle the darker, cobwebby corners of viewers' imaginations. That's why some of the most popular paranormal series rely on little more than a skeleton camera crew and a handful of folks who are willing to creep around abandoned buildings, and why many of the best paranormal shows still hold up decades after they originally aired on late-night TV.
As a lifelong paranormal fan who watched everything ghost and UFO-related I came across in the 1980s going forward, I've seen just about everything in the genre. Whether you're into unscripted thrills or TV drama chills, here are five paranormal TV shows everyone needs to watch at least once.
Scare Tactics
If you enjoy shows that parody all the best paranormal tropes, you'll love "Scare Tactics," the super addictive hidden camera prank show that first aired in 2003. Each episode features a victim set up by a friend to be placed into a scene inspired by some horror trope, often revolving around some type of gig work or event they're supposed to be attending with their friend.
Much like Amazon Prime's fake jury duty comedy docu-series "Jury Duty," everyone but the victim is in on the gag as the unwitting mark finds himself or herself faced with a range of scenarios involving things like government black sites, spa centers fueled by human blood, viral outbreaks, UFOs, and mad scientists. As the scene deteriorates from sane to absurd and each victim begins to visibly spiral, one of the sketch actors will ask ominously, "Are you scared?" pausing just momentarily enough to elicit some level of response before finishing, "Because you shouldn't be! You're on Scare Tactics!"
A few familiar faces also add to the fun and nostalgia of this series, which was first hosted by the late Shannen Doherty, who died in 2024 at just 53, before being taken over by the hilarious Tracy Morgan after a season hosted by Stephen Baldwin. Viewers may also spy Judah Friedlander, Marc Evan Jackson from "The Good Place," Lauren Ash from "Superstore," or "Glee" actor Dot-Marie Jones in some of the sketches. There are even a few new episodes from the show's 2024 Jordan Peele reboot season. Catch uncensored episodes of old "Scare Tactics" on YouTube and check out the newer ones on Peacock.
Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction
For more of the same spooky-but-low-intensity retro turn-of-the-millennium vibes, check out "Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction," an anthology series that challenges viewers to guess which of its hard-to-believe stories are the real ones. The show's first season is hosted by James Brolin, with "Star Trek" actor and director Jonathan Frakes taking over from the second season forward, Riker charm in full effect.
Episodes present five short stories that might be real but probably aren't, all told through writing and acting of a quality ranging from campy to downright ridiculous. Many of the show's stories deal with urban legends, even those that claim to be true. But as silly as they might seem, they're silly in the same way stories told in a whispered hush at a slumber party are. Take the tale of the young woman who believes she is pregnant only to have a bouncing baby octopus removed from inside of her digestive tract — sure, it's ridiculous, but it's also absolute nightmare fuel. Between the Riker beard, the corny storytelling, and the instant gratification of spooky little low-effort shorts, this show is a guilty pleasure every paranormal fan should watch, and episodes are available to watch for free on YouTube.
The X-Files
Conspiracy theories might run rampant today, but there's nothing quite like the thrill of falling down a spooky pre-internet conspiracy theory rabbit hole like the early 1990s theories that fueled the lore behind "The X-Files." If you're a fan of the paranormal and you've never had the pleasure of binging this excellent sci-fi/paranormal series, it's essential viewing you won't want to miss.
The primetime drama follows FBI agents Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) as they work together investigating the infamous "X-Files," the designation for unassigned cases with a potential link to something unexplained — often allegedly supernatural or extraterrestrial in nature. Originally assigned to Mulder in hopes that he would debunk the files or in some way mitigate the profiler's more paranoid tendencies, Scully serves as the skeptical character foil for her partner's extreme and unconventional methods, all while frequently drawing on her medical background and conducting forensic autopsies as needed. Eerie, intense, charming, and occasionally funny, the moody drama weaves a complicated and elaborate mythology rooted in American extraterrestrial lore over the course of its run. But the show's many monster-of-the-week episodes touch on a wide range of paranormal topics, covering everything from ghost ships and were-creatures to a nebulous underground carnivorous mushroom.
It's hard to oversell how genre-defining this series proved when it first aired. During the show's run, the series completely reframed everything we thought we knew about science fiction, horror, and scripted TV drama in general. Catch Mulder and Scully chasing down all manner of ghosts, aliens, and lizard people while rocking the sassiest pantsuits and a fog of sexual tension so thick it's almost paranormal on Hulu in time for the upcoming Ryan Coogler "X-Files" revival.
Supernatural
Although the premise is completely different, "Supernatural" follows a similar format to "The X-Files" as the show follows a pair of brothers who travel the country investigating potentially paranormal cases — or as the brothers put it, "Saving people, hunting things — the family business."
By and large, most investigations tend to tie into the show's overarching mythology, a supernatural reality full of angels, demons, ghosts, and spiritual warfare. But the supernatural mythology is expansive enough to encompass a big tent full of spooky creatures and topics: things like djinn, werewolves, leviathans, shapeshifters, and even fairies.
Much like "The X-Files," "Supernatural" is a mix of both mythology episodes and monster-of-the-week entries in its long 15-season run — enough episodes to take up your binge viewing time for a year. And while there are plenty of serious episodes, "Supernatural" is full of witty one-liners, running gags, and comedic or even downright silly episodes like the animated "Scooby-Doo" mystery. Created by Eric Kripke, the creator of Amazon Prime's "The Boys," the series is full of likable, well-rounded characters beginning with the show's adorable Winchester brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), right down to the show's fan-favorite villain Crowley (Mark Sheppard). You can check "Supernatural" out on Prime.
Twin Peaks
"Twin Peaks" is unlike just about anything else in its genre because it's hard to even really define the show's drama. Surprisingly cinematic and experimental for television by today's standards, but especially back in 1990 when it first aired, "Twin Peaks" would change TV forever by keeping viewers locked into its central mystery and refusing to get boxed into any one genre.
Starring Kyle MacLachlan as FBI Agent Dale Cooper, the offbeat, ambient drama revolves around the eponymous small Pacific Northwestern town, a community full of bizarre and memorable characters, all holding onto their own buried secrets. The story begins with the discovery of the town's prom queen, Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), murdered and wrapped in plastic along the cold beach. But what begins as a straightforward murder mystery slowly becomes infused with strange, paranormal, and supernatural elements from owls that are not what they seem to malevolent beings living in Twin Peaks to Dale Cooper's visions of the otherworldly Black Lodge. Catch "Twin Peaks" on Paramount+ or watch for free on PlutoTV.