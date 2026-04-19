5 Paranormal TV Shows Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Monsters, ghosts, aliens, urban legends, and things that go bump in the night ... there's nothing quite like turning down the lights and settling into a spooky paranormal series. From psionic abilities and mediums to glitches in the matrix and binge-worthy ghost stories, there's something endlessly fascinating about tales of the unexplained and unnatural — and that's why it makes for some of the best television.

And as anyone who has ever told spooky stories around a campfire knows, the best paranormal TV shows don't need slick, high-budget special effects or CGI. They just need the right combination of mystery, suspense, and the unknown to tickle the darker, cobwebby corners of viewers' imaginations. That's why some of the most popular paranormal series rely on little more than a skeleton camera crew and a handful of folks who are willing to creep around abandoned buildings, and why many of the best paranormal shows still hold up decades after they originally aired on late-night TV.

As a lifelong paranormal fan who watched everything ghost and UFO-related I came across in the 1980s going forward, I've seen just about everything in the genre. Whether you're into unscripted thrills or TV drama chills, here are five paranormal TV shows everyone needs to watch at least once.