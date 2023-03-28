Another X-Files Revival Is In The Works (With The MCU's Ryan Coogler To Boot)

During an appearance On the Coast With Gloria Macarenko, "The X-Files" creator Chris Carter revealed that he and Ryan Coogler had conversations. Carter also suggested that the MCU director has a big job on his hands regarding the revival.

"I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount 'The X-Files' with a diverse cast," said Carter. "So he's got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory." While Carter didn't go into too much detail, what was dished out sounded strangely familiar to another project linked to "The X-Files" universe that was seemingly still in development.

In 2020, Fox announced that work was underway for animated spin-off series related to Mulder and Scully's work called "The X-Files: Albuquerque" (via TV Line), which was hitting more of a comedic beat than the series it spawned from. The show would focus on a team of investigators that took on a workload not worth landing on the desk of our favorite duo. Given that there's been no mention of that project recently, could this new pitch be pushed to the forefront, and a new show more in line with the original series come to fruition? We want to believe it's the latter, but for now, we can only keep an eye on the skies and Coogler's IMDb profile to see if anything changes.