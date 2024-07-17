The Tragic True Life Story Of Shannen Doherty

2010 saw Shannen Doherty compete on "Dancing with the Stars," partnered with former champion Mark Ballas. Her time on the show came to an early end when she and Ballas were eliminated first (unfairly in the opinion of some Redditors). However, she still considered it an achievement because it allowed her father to see her perform. Her dad had suffered a stroke the previous year and could no longer speak.

Talking to Us Weekly, Doherty explained how much it meant to have her father in the audience for her "Dancing with the Stars" performances. "It was beyond emotional," she said after one show. "It was amazing to have him here. I had eye connection with him throughout my routine and to see the pride and the love in his face was overwhelming to me. He is determined to come back every Monday, and it's been great for him tonight."

Sadly, Doherty's father died that same year, passing away in November 2010. She was always close with her mother and father, and she opened up about how much she missed the latter on what would have been his birthday in 2023. "I miss him everyday," she posted to Instagram. "This year has been one for the books and I desperately wish he was here to help guide me. He always gave me the strength I needed to do what needed to be done."