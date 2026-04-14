5 Jeremy Renner Movies & TV Shows Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Set in the early years of the Iraq War, 2008's "The Hurt Locker" follows a U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team who find themselves in need of a new leader when Staff Sergeant Matthew Thompson (Guy Pearce) is killed in action. He's quickly replaced by Sergeant First Class William James (Jeremy Renner), whose preference to diffuse bombs by hand makes him a risk to his teammates, Sanborn (Anthony Mackie) and Eldridge (Brian Geraghty). Sanborn worries James is behaving recklessly, putting all of their lives in peril as he dismantles increasingly hazardous explosives. As their tour of duty drags on, it becomes increasingly clear that James' approach to his work stems from something other than a lack of professionalism.

One of the best war movies ever made, "The Hurt Locker" turned Jeremy Renner from a supporting player into a bona fide leading man. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow (who made Oscar history as the first woman to win best director for the film), it's as tightly-wound as a rubber band ready to snap at any minute. Every bomb that James diffuses feels primed to explode, and we sweat bullets as he cuts one wire after another, wondering if he'll fatally snap the wrong one. Renner places us within the mindset of an obsessive thrill-seeker who has found his purpose in life and is unable to cope with life back home. The role earned Renner an Oscar nomination for best actor, and the film ranks high among all the 2000s best picture Oscar winners.