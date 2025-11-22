Every 2000s Best Picture Oscar Winner, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're talking about the best and worst best picture winners or the biggest best picture snubs, the most significant Oscar category almost always stirs up conversation. Everybody's got an opinion when it comes to this realm of the Oscars — even the folks who think the award show is hackneyed and irrelevant. Among the 97 movies that have scored best picture, ten received the award in the 2000s. These were the first best picture winners of a new millennium, each carving out varying reputations on top of that momentous feat.

When ranking these Oscar victors from worst to best in overall quality, it's clear that the Academy doesn't always get it right. This ceremony has awarded best picture statues to subpar movies since the days of "The Broadway Melody." It's no surprise, then, that this phenomenon would continue into the 21st century with the very worst 2000s best picture winners. However, this particular decade did drum up accolades for some incredible movies that endured as masterpieces, with or without the Oscar halo effect.

It was the best and worst of times for best picture winners across this tumultuous decade. Ranking these ten from worst to best only further crystallizes that truth.