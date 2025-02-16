Every Taylor Sheridan TV Show Ranked

Taylor Sheridan's brand has been built on solid ground. Crafted of cowboy antics, western bromides, and the pain of living, he has begun taking on the military world in recent years as well. It's Americana that recognizes the ugly underbelly of the individualist life — without condemning certain characters in his oeuvre. He picks at the imperfections of rich people problems with a fine-toothed comb, but respects those who work and struggle hard against bad odds to get what they want. Tragedy and comedy lace throughout his work, and he leans on the absurdity of life every now and again. From Sheridan's sprawling "Yellowstone" universe of series and spin-offs, to unrelated dramas that bear his creative touch and even reality shows, his milieu might be westerns, but he goes in all sorts of creative directions with the genre.

Out of the nine series currently airing that he's had a hand in creating, which are the best? Which are the worst? And which are the hidden gems you might not even be aware that Sheridan had a hand in making? Here's a listing of Taylor Sheridan's TV shows, ranked in order of quality.