Actors Who Knew They Were Dying, And Gave One Last Great Performance

Actors are the type of celebrities that the public tends to put on a pedestal, and they sometimes become almost deathless in the eyes of their fans. A performance that stands out above the rest has a way of freezing a particular actor in time, but while they're often immortalized in this manner, actors are still people, just like everyone else. They get sick like us, and sadly, they too die.

What's left is a body of work that fans can appreciate and enjoy long after a beloved actor has passed. And one thing that some actors do that you don't often see from other professions is work through the pain. It's not uncommon for someone diagnosed with a serious illness to stop working, but actors are different. The late Maggie Smith continued acting in the "Harry Potter" franchise despite having Graves' disease and also undergoing treatment for breast cancer. While Smith survived her cancer for years, she was committed to playing Professor McGonagall regardless.

But Smith was far from unique, and other actors who received such diagnoses weren't as fortunate. Occasionally, an actor learned of their impending demise, but instead of hanging it up and focusing on their treatment, they continued to work, ensuring — as in the examples below — that their final performance would be memorable.