What The Cast Of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Looks Like In Real Life

Break out the blue milk! it's time to celebrate the latest entry in Disney's "Star Wars" canon with "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord," releasing in April 2026 after blowing fans away with a trailer so good it had fans raving. The series follows the rise of former Sith Lord Darth Maul's crime syndicate between the time of his apparent death in "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" and his final duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Star Wars Rebels." Chronologically, the events of the new series fall early in the Imperial era, after the events of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." And if some of the voice actors in this latest "Star Wars" animated series seem familiar, it's probably because they are — starting with the show's central character.

Darth Maul, or Maul as he's known in the post-Darth era of his complicated story, is one of the most fascinating figures in the "Star Wars" universe. After rocking "The Phantom Menace" as the arguably most metal-looking "Star Wars" character to date, Maul would pick up a cult fan following, thanks in large part to the outstanding performance of "The Clone Wars" actor Sam Witwer, who voiced the Sith baddy.

In addition to Witwer's reprisal of his iconic role as he returns in "Maul — Shadow Lord," the series is packed full of fantastic voice actors. From Jedi master to Padawan, from criminal to droid, here's what the cast behind the colorful characters in "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" look like in real life.