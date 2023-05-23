Minecraft Movie: What We Do In The Shadows Star Matt Berry Reportedly Circling A Role

If you're someone who even tangentially has any children in your life, you're probably familiar with games like "Roblox" and "Minecraft." Though these games may seem incredibly rudimentary by modern standards, the fact that they offer endless possibilities and are essentially free to play makes them an enticing prospect, particularly for mobile phone and tablet gamers.

Of course, the ubiquitous popularity of something like "Minecraft" also makes it a tantalizing prospect to bring to the big screen, particularly at a time when video game projects are garnering more buzz than ever. While Jason Momoa has already signed on to be a part of the upcoming adaptation, Deadline is reporting that Matt Berry is also circling a role in the film.

Berry is best known for his role on FX's "What We Do in the Shadows," where he plays vampire Laszlo Cravensworth. Being that a live-action "Minecraft" movie will undoubtedly be a light-hearted affair in the same vein as "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" or "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," Berry will likely be a welcome addition to the film should negotiations go through.