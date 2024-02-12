The Actor Who Played Pablo Escobar On Netflix's Narcos Is Unrecognizable Today

Though he's worked consistently since the 2000s, Wagner Moura didn't rise to prominence until he was cast as Pablo Escobar in Netflix's "Narcos." Released in 2015, "Narcos" emerged as a cultural sensation for Netflix. The series, which highlights the Drug Enforcement Agency's mission to disrupt the Colombian cocaine drug trade, received positive reviews upon release and quickly became one of the streaming service's most popular offerings. For Moura, the show's spark in popularity was a major career move, turning him into a household name.

Moura was singled out by critics for his riveting performance as the infamous Escobar, one of Colombia's most notable criminals and politicians. In a review for Vogue, critic Julia Felsenthal argued that Moura's performance was worth the price of admission alone, describing his portrayal of Escobar as nuanced, further writing, "Moura brings Escobar's humanity to the fore [...] we feel the drug lord's sadness, his indignation and shame at being cast out from the hallowed halls of his country's elite."

Stepping into the role of Pablo Escobar, who has been portrayed several times on the big and small screen, was no small task for Moura. In a conversation with The Los Angeles Times, Moura revealed that he gained over 40 pounds to play the drug lord. "I think I had read everything written about Pablo Escobar, in Spanish and English," Moura told the outlet, revealing that he learned Spanish to play the character.

Moura wrapped up his tenure as Escobar in Season 2 of "Narcos," though he did make a brief appearance as the character in the spin-off series, "Narcos: Mexico." Now, nearly a decade after starring as Escobar, Moura's recent appearance in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" has left him unrecognizable.