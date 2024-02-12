The Actor Who Played Pablo Escobar On Netflix's Narcos Is Unrecognizable Today
Though he's worked consistently since the 2000s, Wagner Moura didn't rise to prominence until he was cast as Pablo Escobar in Netflix's "Narcos." Released in 2015, "Narcos" emerged as a cultural sensation for Netflix. The series, which highlights the Drug Enforcement Agency's mission to disrupt the Colombian cocaine drug trade, received positive reviews upon release and quickly became one of the streaming service's most popular offerings. For Moura, the show's spark in popularity was a major career move, turning him into a household name.
Moura was singled out by critics for his riveting performance as the infamous Escobar, one of Colombia's most notable criminals and politicians. In a review for Vogue, critic Julia Felsenthal argued that Moura's performance was worth the price of admission alone, describing his portrayal of Escobar as nuanced, further writing, "Moura brings Escobar's humanity to the fore [...] we feel the drug lord's sadness, his indignation and shame at being cast out from the hallowed halls of his country's elite."
Stepping into the role of Pablo Escobar, who has been portrayed several times on the big and small screen, was no small task for Moura. In a conversation with The Los Angeles Times, Moura revealed that he gained over 40 pounds to play the drug lord. "I think I had read everything written about Pablo Escobar, in Spanish and English," Moura told the outlet, revealing that he learned Spanish to play the character.
Moura wrapped up his tenure as Escobar in Season 2 of "Narcos," though he did make a brief appearance as the character in the spin-off series, "Narcos: Mexico." Now, nearly a decade after starring as Escobar, Moura's recent appearance in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" has left him unrecognizable.
The Pablo Escobar actor looks completely different in Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Wagner Moura put in a consistent effort to bring Pablo Escobar to life, going so far as to gain a hefty amount of weight to give a realistic and accurate performance. But now that he's done with Escobar, Moura looks unrecognizable. The actor's appearance in "Narcos" afforded him several opportunities once the show wrapped up, leading to roles in Netflix's "The Gray War" and the series "Shining Girls." In February 2024, Moura popped up in Donald Glover and Amazon Prime's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" series as John (not to be confused with Glover's John, or Alexander Skarsgård's "other" John).
Moura's appearance, alongside his "other, other" Jane (Parker Posey), is brief in the series, but his character has major ramifications for the titular Mr. & Mrs. Smith. In the series, the "Narcos" actor is unrecognizable, looking radically different than the role that made him a sensation. In the show, Moura is slim and relaxed, a far cry from the chaotic presence he boasted in "Narcos."
The biggest difference between "Narcos" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is how Wagner slimmed down, shedding the weight he gained for the Netflix series. While speaking with NPR, Moura revealed that he lost weight thanks to a vegan diet. In a chat with The New York Times, Wagner opened up about how losing the weight was symbolic, as it allowed him to fully step away from the role of Escobar. "That wasn't my body. I was living in his body for two years, and I'm not only talking about the physical body, but also the energy I was dealing with. It wasn't nice at all," he said.