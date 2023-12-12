That Actor In The Allstate Commercials Was Also On One Of America's Top Shows

Allstate has long been a heavy hitter in the advertising department, launching indelible characters like the mayhem guy into the universe and raking in a few Clio Awards for good measure. Perhaps no single individual is as synonymous with Allstate as Dennis Haysbert, who has served as the insurance company's spokesman since 2003. Over the years, Haysbert has lent his booming voice to countless ads, usually asking consumers, "Are you in good hands?"

Haysbert's disposition — calm, serious, reliable — is central to his Allstate ads. "The foundation of the campaign was built on that," the actor told Edge Magazine. "I don't really consider myself a salesman. I consider myself an advocate. And I am presenting the country with choices. And you have your right to choose. You want to follow the Gecko? Or you want to follow Flo?"

Indeed, Haysbert has lent his calming and trustworthy demeanor to a number of roles, including one on the hit TV drama "Blue Bloods." In 2015, Haysbert guest-starred on the Season 5 episode "New Rules" as Deputy Chief Don Kent. It wasn't Haysbert's first time collaborating with Tom Selleck, as the actor previously appeared on a 1985 episode of "Magnum, P.I.," and the pair also co-starred in 1992's "Mr. Baseball."

Although Haysbert is only in one scene of "Blue Bloods," it's enough time for his warmth and his chemistry with Selleck to shine. When he is killed later in the episode, the death is surprisingly hard-hitting for a character who appeared briefly. The rest of "New Rules," as well as the following episode, are dedicated to avenging Kent's death, resulting in Season 5's most shocking moment.