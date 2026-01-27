Star Wars Fans Are Raving About The Darth Maul Show Trailer For One Reason

"Star Wars" shows aren't coming quite as fast and furious as they were a few years ago, but fans of the franchise's animated output have a big one to get excited about in April. "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord," a 10-episode series starring the fan-favorite Sith-turned-antihero, premieres on Disney+ on April 6th, with two episodes dropping per week until Star Wars Day on May 4th. A new trailer for the show has sparked a lot of buzz among fans, with many raving about one thing in particular: the stunning animation.

Though they get less attention than the live-action "Star Wars" offerings, the animated series have delivered some of the biggest highlights of the Disney "Star Wars" era. That's due in no small part to the visual style that Lucasfilm has developed, which started in 2008 with the "Clone Wars" movie. That aesthetic has stayed pretty consistent ever since, though "Star Wars Rebels" and "Star Wars Resistance" changed things up in larger ways. But what fans have enjoyed recently on shows like "The Bad Batch" and "Tales of the Jedi" is a direct evolution of those early "Clone Wars" seasons.

The difference, of course, is that it all looks much, much better now, and "Maul — Shadow Lord" looks to be the most striking animated "Star Wars" series yet. "The upgraded clone wars [sic] style animation looks so insane," one fan wrote under the official trailer on YouTube, in a comment that currently has over 12,000 likes from others excited about the new show.