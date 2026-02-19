The Mandalorian And Grogu Trailer Recap - Every Star Wars Easter Egg You Missed

After more than six years without a new Star Wars movie, the drought is nearly over. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" hits theaters on May 22, bringing the galaxy far, far away back to the big screen for the first time since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker." After tiding fans over with a teaser last year and a short Super Bowl trailer that had everyone saying the same thing, Lucasfilm has finally released a full trailer for the film, full of action, take-your-green-son-to-work antics, and Easter eggs for eagle-eyed Star Wars fans. Be sure to watch our video above for a full rundown on all the cameos and references you may have missed in the new "Mandalorian and Grogu" trailer.

It's been a long and winding hyperspace route to get here. The number of canceled Star Wars projects at Lucasfilm is enough to fill an entire expanded universe of its own — most recently in the case of the highly publicized "Hunt for Ben Solo" movie, which was ultimately rejected by Disney. Add that to the fact that the franchise's last big-screen outing, 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker," was one of its most criticized, and "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is landing in a very curious spot. In brief, Star Wars isn't necessarily the billion-dollar box office guarantee that it once was.

Going off the new trailer, it seems that the strategy here is to follow the fun. "The Mandalorian" was a massive success across all corners of the fandom, and the movie aims to keep that going, with lots of adorable little green guy antics, father-son moments, and adventurous nods to Star Wars' past.