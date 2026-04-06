10 Sci-Fi Shows That Are Much Better Than Star Trek

On the TV front, "Star Trek" remains widely regarded as the pinnacle of sci-fi and the final frontier for excellence. The Trekkie fan site Warp Factor Trek summed up its appeal by crediting the franchise's "drive to make its fiction real," and that's why it connects with whatever society experiences in that specific moment in time. So, yeah, there's no disputing that most "Star Trek"-related series find themselves among the best sci-fi TV shows of all time — but are they the best? No, not really.

See, there are a plethora of other programs that often contain similar themes or premises to "Star Trek," but succeed in doing it better. Of course, this sounds like a controversial and juicy hot take; however, this isn't a slight on Starfleet's charismatic crews by any means. "Star Trek" is still good — if not great — but these series are just a tad bit better and were even recognized by Rotten Tomatoes as the best in their genre.

So, let's head off to the stars, whip around the Milky Way, and check out the sci-fi shows that are much better than "Star Trek." It's cool if you disagree and still choose to worship at the altar of Captain James T. Kirk, but don't sleep on any of these series.