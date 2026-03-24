Why Star Trek: Stafleet Academy Ended After Two Seasons - Was It Canceled?

Although fans of "Starfleet Academy" will no doubt be sad to see the series go, the good news is that they've still got a second season to look forward to. The bad news is that wrapping things up with Season 2 might mean fans will be hit with a cliffhanger — the showrunners' original plan for the series was a four-season arc mirroring cadets' path through Starfleet Academy, where they study for four years.

Although the release date hasn't yet been announced, filming for "Starfleet Academy" Season 2 had already finished before the show's cancellation was announced. At wrap time, showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau were feeling optimistic about the show's renewal, with Landau telling TrekMovie they'd avoided writing a season finale that could serve as a series finale because they simply weren't ready to end things. "We have so much story to tell," Landau said. "Yeah, it is not the end." The show's creator Gaia Violo echoed the sentiment, hinting, "It's such a shocking ending, you do not want it to [end] — no, no!"

Fans of "Starfleet Academy" need not despair entirely yet though. Kurtzman was able to convince Paramount execs to grant extra time and money to extend the ending of "Star Trek: Discovery" when it was canned before Season 6, so it's possible "Starfleet Academy" might get the same treatment. Hopefully, the showrunners will be able to rework the current Season 2 finale to give the show a more completed feeling before it airs. It's definitely not an impossible outcome, especially since the season is still in post-production.