Why Star Trek: Stafleet Academy Ended After Two Seasons - Was It Canceled?
The concept for a "Star Trek" story focused on the cadets at "Starfleet Academy" has been floated around since at least the early 1990s when "Star Trek" movie writers Harve Bennett and David Loughery planned the prequel film "Star Trek: The First Adventure," originally intended for release in 1991. Decades later, fans finally got a peek into this part of the "Trek" universe with the 2026 YA drama series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," which focuses on the academy's revival in the post-Burn era after the events of "Star Trek: Discovery." Sadly, that peek is set to be cut short, with the show getting shuffled to Paramount's discard pile after the streamer announced its cancellation, much to the dismay of the cast. "Season 2 will be our last season — that is really hard for me to say," Karim Diané, who played Klingon cadet Jay-Den Kraag, said in an Instagram video.
The series stars Holly Hunter as the half-Lanthanite Nahla Ake, a Starfleet Academy chancellor hoping to connect with Caleb Mir (Sandro Rosta), a student she once unintentionally orphaned in her misplaced application of Federation law. Despite being well received by critics, the series will be shuttered after its upcoming second season due to low viewership. "While we loved the creative and performances, it's not a secret that the series did not chart on Nielsen's top 10," a Paramount insider told TrekMovie. Much like every post-"Star Trek: The Original Series" entry, "Starfleet Academy" was met with polarized opinions in some factions of the Trekkie fanbase — while it holds an impressive 87% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience score is a telling 51%.
Season 2 has already been filmed
Although fans of "Starfleet Academy" will no doubt be sad to see the series go, the good news is that they've still got a second season to look forward to. The bad news is that wrapping things up with Season 2 might mean fans will be hit with a cliffhanger — the showrunners' original plan for the series was a four-season arc mirroring cadets' path through Starfleet Academy, where they study for four years.
Although the release date hasn't yet been announced, filming for "Starfleet Academy" Season 2 had already finished before the show's cancellation was announced. At wrap time, showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau were feeling optimistic about the show's renewal, with Landau telling TrekMovie they'd avoided writing a season finale that could serve as a series finale because they simply weren't ready to end things. "We have so much story to tell," Landau said. "Yeah, it is not the end." The show's creator Gaia Violo echoed the sentiment, hinting, "It's such a shocking ending, you do not want it to [end] — no, no!"
Fans of "Starfleet Academy" need not despair entirely yet though. Kurtzman was able to convince Paramount execs to grant extra time and money to extend the ending of "Star Trek: Discovery" when it was canned before Season 6, so it's possible "Starfleet Academy" might get the same treatment. Hopefully, the showrunners will be able to rework the current Season 2 finale to give the show a more completed feeling before it airs. It's definitely not an impossible outcome, especially since the season is still in post-production.