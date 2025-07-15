The 12 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Science fiction is a type of speculative fiction (other genres under this umbrella might include horror or fantasy) that depicts some kind of science and/or technology that is, however improbably, ultimately based on humanity's existing understanding of the universe's basic laws and scientific fact. Usually this takes the form of stories related to space or time travel, artificial intelligence, advanced weaponry, alien life, or any other mechanical or technological element. The most important defining aspect of true science fiction is its depiction of the relationship between humanity and technology.

Writers like Isaac Asimov, Arthur C. Clarke, Ursula K. LeGuin, and others have explored what it means to be alive alongside apex technology. Sci-fi stories present to audiences a universe where tech and science have advanced beyond contemporary standards and then tell a human story within that universe. Some sci-fi stories are campy and fun, while others are serious and prophetic, and that goes for sci-fi TV shows as well. In this list, we sought to include sci-fi series that represent a spectrum of tones and themes, with a particular focus on projects with strong fanbases. We also considered cultural relevance and critical response, but with a genre like sci-fi, fan devotion is an important indicator of quality and longevity, and was thus our driving criterion.