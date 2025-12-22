5 TV Series Finales That The Writers Regret

When the 2000s series "Battlestar Galactica" ended, it was with a literal bang. In the final episode, the ship is destroyed and people assimilate back on Earth, effectively stamping out the chance of a reunion, which is what showrunner and writer Ronald D. Moore intended at the time. However, looking back, he regrets that decision.

"To me, I wanted ['Battlestar Galactica'] to have a definitive ending. I felt strongly at the time that I didn't want to then try to put the gang back together later on, so I destroyed the Galactica, sent this fleet into the sun, landed them on Earth, and said, 'This is the end,'" he said to Screen Rant in 2024. "There's a part of me that wishes I hadn't done that because how much fun would it be to work with Eddie again? How much fun would it be with Mary and James, Katie and Tricia, and all of them?"

While Moore is still happy with how and when the show ended, it makes sense that, now that time has passed, he looks back on the finale a bit differently. "There's a part of me that would have very much enjoyed doing that, but I feel like we said everything we wanted to say and we've gone off stage at the right point," he continued. "I'm happy to leave that desire as our legacy."