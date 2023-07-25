Futurama Season 11 Episode 1 Eviscerates A.I. And Poor Treatment Of WGA Writers

"Futurama" may be set 1,000 years in the future, but it has always addressed the issues of our current time. After 10 years off the air, the animated sitcom is finally back with a new season on Hulu, and it hits the ground running with a premiere that covers some of the most pressing topics in Hollywood. The episode, "The Impossible Stream," satirizes the notoriously harsh working conditions of streaming TV writers and just happened to release at the most prescient time possible: in the middle of the ongoing WGA writers' strike.

"The Impossible Stream" revolves around Fry (Billy West) deciding to watch every episode of TV that has ever existed. To do so, he straps himself to a machine that will let him binge-watch ad infinitum. But things go predictably wrong, and Professor Farnsworth (Billy West) warns that Fry will die if he runs out of TV to watch. To buy time, Leela (Katey Sagal) and Bender (John DiMaggio) reboot the robot soap opera "All My Circuits," rushing the production with a grueling schedule to keep the content flowing to Fry's headset.

After Leela's production is forced to stop shooting because the writers aren't churning out scripts fast enough, Calculon (Maurice LaMarche) blames "those damn lazy writers," whom he says "can't even manage to write an hour-long episode every 15 minutes." Bender steps in, saying he'll write the scripts because "any idiot can be a TV writer." He is quickly proven wrong in a manner that reflects the real concerns of Hollywood writers as the WGA strike continues.