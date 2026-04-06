10 Best Sci-Fi Movie Remakes Of All Time, Ranked

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It feels like the only movies that get made any more are reboots, sequels, and rehashes of the best films from Hollywood's past, and the science fiction genre in particular is victim to many of these failed attempts to revive a dormant IP, like the misbegotten 2012 remake of "Total Recall" that even Colin Farrell probably doesn't remember he was in. That's what makes the rare remake that surpasses the original so special, and in this list we're going to break down 10 of the best sci-fi movie remakes of all time.

Some of these films took an established movie and twisted into a new, more horrifying form. Or maybe they used the latest in special effects to create something truly out of this world. Perhaps they simply took everything from the original film and leaned into what made it work, while excising anything that didn't. In any case, there's no doubt that these 10 films aren't just the best remakes in the genre, but have become some of the best sci-fi movies of all time in their own right.