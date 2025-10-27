Every Emma Stone And Yorgos Lanthimos Movie, Ranked

A truly magical thing happens when a filmmaker stumbles upon a performer who fundamentally understands their material, resulting in a fruitful professional partnership. It's about time that Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone were added to the list of the best director-actor pairs in movie history. They have worked together numerous times and brought us some brilliant films — and, hopefully, there's a lot more in store for the duo.

It's clear that Lanthimos and Stone have similar creative sensibilities. Lanthimos' films often take a darkly comedic look at the world. He's interested in existential questions filtered through a lens of absurdism. His films ask questions about the way people treat one another and what it means to be in love. While she's a multifaceted performer, Emma Stone got her start with comedies like "Superbad." She understands comedic timing, yet she's more than capable of nailing the dramatic aspects of Lanthimos' characters.

As of this writing, Stone and Lanthimos have worked together on five projects: four feature-length movies and one short film. You're not going to regret watching any of them, but if you're curious about how to manage expectations, we've ranked them all from worst to best.