Why David Lynch's Dune Bombed At The Box Office

When "Dune" hit theaters in 1984 it raked in nearly $31 million at the global box office against a $40 million budget (via Box Office Mojo), thus cementing its reputation as a bomb. And while there's not always a clear and easy explanation for why some movies fail at the box office, in the case of "Dune," it seems pretty obvious that the negative press the film got played a significant role.

"Dune" did not fare well with critics when it was released, as evidenced by its 44% Rotten Tomatoes score (keep in mind that some reviews counted there came out after the movie's initial run). In a one-star review from the time of the movie's release, Roger Ebert wrote, "This movie is a real mess, an incomprehensible, ugly, unstructured, pointless excursion into the murkier realms of one of the most confusing screenplays of all time."

For many critics, the novel's epic scope and intricate worldbuilding had translated to a film that was confusing, frustrating, and downright not enjoyable. In her review for the New York Times, Janet Maslin called the movie's narrative "perilously overloaded" and said the story was "presented here much too solemnly to leave room for the wit or agility that could have made it fun."

A 2021 Deadline interview with Francesca Annis, who played Lady Jessica in Lynch's "Dune," illuminates another likely contributing factor to the film's failure. When asked about what kind of press she did for the film, the actor replied, "I don't remember any huge junkets or anything ... they must have known way before it came out that it was in trouble."

As for the question of why David Lynch's "Dune" was a box office bomb, it looks like the classic combination of bad reviews and poor marketing is the answer.