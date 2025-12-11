'80s Sci-Fi Movies That Still Look Amazing Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For as long as movies have existed, filmmakers have used every tool available to create fantastical worlds, especially when it comes to science fiction. As special effects grew more sophisticated, directors had a greater ability to let their imaginations run wild, allowing them to create aliens, flying saucers, cyborgs ... anything the mind could possibly dream up. The quality of these effects reached an apex in the 1980s, a time when nascent computer-generated imagery was utilized alongside old school techniques like models, miniatures, and makeup. As modern blockbusters have become increasingly reliant upon CGI, there's been a growing nostalgia for the days when more practical effects were used. Not just because they were more tactile, but because, in many ways, they just looked better than what's being offered now.

Today, the ease of computer generated effects has taken away some of the fun of practical movie magic. From the days of silent cinema, there were few things more enjoyable than watching moviemakers pull off the impossible through camera tricks, editing effects, and other slights of hand. Even when you can spot the seams showing, there's still delight in watching magic take shape in front of your eyes.

Here are 12 sci-fi movies from the '80s that still look amazing, not just in terms of special effects (both practical and computer generated), but also for their production design, costumes, cinematography, and makeup.