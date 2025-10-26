Bugonia's Wild And Disturbing Ending Explained

Teddy Gatz (Jesse Plemons) is a beekeeper and conspiracy theorist seeking to defend humanity from "Andromedan" alien invaders. He manipulates his autistic cousin Don (Aidan Delbis) to work with him on his new mission: Kidnapping Michelle Fuller, a pharmaceutical CEO he believes to be Andromedan. After the cousins apprehend Michelle, they shave her hair — believed to be how Andromedans communicate — and lock her in their basement.

Much of the movie consists of Teddy repeatedly trying to force Michelle to confess being an alien before her mothership arrives during a lunar eclipse. Dream sequences and conversations reveal the source of Teddy's rage: His mother Sandy (Alicia Silverstone) was left comatose by a drug test from Michelle's company Auxolith. Don is not permitted to speak to Michelle, lest he treat her with too much sympathy. Teddy subjects Michelle to electroshock torture, deeming her high pain tolerance proof she's Andromedan royal.

Teddy lets the "Queen" go upstairs for spaghetti dinner. Their argument over dinner turns into a physical fight, only to get interrupted when local cop Casey (Stavros Halkias) stops by to investigate. While Teddy talks to Casey, Don's now on guard duty keeping a shotgun pointed at Michelle in the basement. She tries to appeal to his conscience and his loneliness, offering to let him go to space if he turns Teddy in to the police. Feeling completely lost, Don aims the gun at his own head and shoots. Teddy kills Casey after hearing the gunshot.

