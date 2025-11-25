12 Best Alien Invasion Movies Of All Time, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are we alone in the universe? It's a huge question with no easy answer. And, following on from that, if we aren't alone, what would beings from other planets think of us — and how would they behave if they visited us? If the history of film is to be believed, most people seem to assume that if aliens are real and they did travel here, it would be to eliminate and/or enslave us. As such, there is an entire subgenre of alien invasion movies, falling under just about every categorical umbrella possible.

Horror films, disaster movies, comedies, sci-fi, and action flicks all have their own pocket of alien invasion movies, and this list of recommendations draws from all of them. As far as specific criteria, we didn't just leave things open to any alien movies whatsoever — we only included movies that take place on Earth and feature extraterrestrial beings either trying to invade us, currently invading us, or having already successfully invaded us.