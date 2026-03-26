What Happened To Seven Of Nine Actress Jeri Ryan After Star Trek: Voyager?

Jeri Ryan, the actor behind the resident reformed Borg from "Star Trek: Voyager," helped create one of the most iconic and fascinating characters in the "Star Trek" universe. Through her nuanced portrayal of Seven of Nine's sense of humor, vulnerability, and personal evolution as a former drone, the actor elevated what could have easily been a one-dimensional character. Ryan portrayed a slow and complicated journey to refind her own humanity — a journey that Seven is still on by the end of "Star Trek: Picard."

For her work as Seven of Nine, Ryan would be honored with two Saturn Awards more than two decades apart, winning one in 2001 for "Star Trek: Voyager" and a second for her reprisal of the role on "Star Trek: Picard" in 2024. But Ryan's show business career goes far beyond the world of Starfleet. She got her first taste of the spotlight as Miss Illinois 1989 and began competing in pageants to help raise funds for college tuition before kicking off her successful TV career.

After her time on "Voyager," Ryan worked steadily with regular TV roles. Mastering smart, witty characters with a penchant for sarcasm and just enough bombshell beauty to open all the doors, she has perfectly embodied plenty of morally complex women balancing a professional, academic persona with a little dash of bad girl edge. From playing attorneys in high-stakes courtroom dramas to grifters with a gift for sleight-of-hand, here's what Ryan has been up to since "Star Trek: Voyager."