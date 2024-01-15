Star Trek Producer Wanted To Kill Off One Iconic Character In Voyager Series Finale

Beginning in 1995, the "Star Trek" franchise launched a new chapter in the form of "Star Trek: Voyager." The series chronicles the exploits of the USS Voyager crew, led by Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), as they navigate an unfamiliar region of space, hopeful they'll be able to find their way home. This premise propelled the program for seven seasons and nearly 200 episodes, with the series' two-part finale, "Endgame," concluding on May 23, 2001. Though it's already a memorable end for the long-running show, according to a "Star Trek" producer, it could've been even more so with the death of a series staple.

During a chat with SFX Magazine (via TrekMovie.com), "Voyager" producer Brannon Braga shared his belief that Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) should've died in the show's finale. "This was a woman who knew she was neither here nor there. She couldn't go back to the Borg, nor would she want to, but she could never be fully human, so she was doomed. And I wanted to have her sacrifice herself to get her shipmates home," Braga explained. He specifically cited the episode "Human Error," where Seven learns that she can't feel emotion or a Borg chip within her will kill her, to support his idea. In his eyes, her choosing to lay down her life to help her friends was the only proper end to her story. Braga felt the concepts explored in "Human Error" could've laid the groundwork for her demise in the finale.

Ultimately, though, Seven successfully reaches the end of "Voyager" alive, leading to more appearances in the "Star Trek" universe.