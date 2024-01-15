Star Trek Producer Wanted To Kill Off One Iconic Character In Voyager Series Finale
Beginning in 1995, the "Star Trek" franchise launched a new chapter in the form of "Star Trek: Voyager." The series chronicles the exploits of the USS Voyager crew, led by Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), as they navigate an unfamiliar region of space, hopeful they'll be able to find their way home. This premise propelled the program for seven seasons and nearly 200 episodes, with the series' two-part finale, "Endgame," concluding on May 23, 2001. Though it's already a memorable end for the long-running show, according to a "Star Trek" producer, it could've been even more so with the death of a series staple.
During a chat with SFX Magazine (via TrekMovie.com), "Voyager" producer Brannon Braga shared his belief that Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) should've died in the show's finale. "This was a woman who knew she was neither here nor there. She couldn't go back to the Borg, nor would she want to, but she could never be fully human, so she was doomed. And I wanted to have her sacrifice herself to get her shipmates home," Braga explained. He specifically cited the episode "Human Error," where Seven learns that she can't feel emotion or a Borg chip within her will kill her, to support his idea. In his eyes, her choosing to lay down her life to help her friends was the only proper end to her story. Braga felt the concepts explored in "Human Error" could've laid the groundwork for her demise in the finale.
Ultimately, though, Seven successfully reaches the end of "Voyager" alive, leading to more appearances in the "Star Trek" universe.
Seven of Nine not only survives, but becomes a regular on Star Trek: Picard
Seven of Nine first appears in the "Star Trek" franchise during Season 3 of "Star Trek: Voyager." In the episode "Scorpion, Part II," Seven meets the USS Voyager crew once they form an uneasy alliance with the Borg. This eventually leads her to remain aboard the USS Voyager, becoming a part of the ship's crew and a major ally in their efforts to return home. Following the 2001 end of "Voyager," she disappears from the "Star Trek" spotlight, only to make a surprise return in 2020 via the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Picard."
On the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" sequel, Seven reemerges in the Season 1 episode "Absolute Candor." She goes on to appear throughout much of Season 1 as well as the entirety of Seasons 2 and 3. It's revealed that after the events of "Voyager," she joined the vigilante group known as the Fenris Rangers, who maintain some semblance of law and order in and around the former Romulan Neutral Zone. After working with Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), Seven officially joins Starfleet and takes command of the USS Enterprise, formerly known as the USS Titan.
Though Seven's death would've packed a major emotional punch in the "Voyager" finale, had she given her life to help the Voyager crew, she wouldn't have had the chance to shine on "Picard."