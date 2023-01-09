Hollywood Creatives Are Breathing Fire Over The Current Trend Of TV Tax Write-Offs

In an impassioned Twitter thread, Carina Adly Mackenzie, who created "Roswell, New Mexico" for The CW, railed against the practice of canning TV shows for tax write-offs, suggesting that new industry standards are needed.

While acknowledging how tax write-offs have been employed infrequently in the past, Mackenzie highlighted their increasing ubiquity. Though legal, such moves represent broken promises from studios and streamers, Mackenzie wrote, as those companies usually make bold promises to support the vision of their creators and to do whatever possible to ensure its success. But once the deal is signed, the studio is in control. Mackenzie wrote, "You make the show the way they ask you to make it. You take their notes. They approve every single detail of each script..."

One possible solution, Mackenzie thinks, is new contract language. "We're going to have to start to need language in our contracts, or penalties maybe, to shift this — but that will be very hard." Though the showrunner didn't get detailed, such language might prevent studios from pulling the plug on shows they've committed to, or at least stipulate compensation for creators who wind up having years of work swept under the rug by their corporate bosses.

Meanwhile, Steven DeKnight, executive producer of Netflix's "Daredevil" and director of "Pacific Rim Uprising" took to his own Twitter, declaring, "The WGA, DGA, and SAG-AFTRA need to crack down on this practice during their next respective negotiations. Pull that [s***], face HUGE financial penalties paid to the cast, crew, and creatives. Watch it stop real quick."

Mackenzie also acknowledged that unions will need to fight this battle, but seemed pessimistic, concluding, "add it to the very long list of things we have to fight for this year. We never win them all."