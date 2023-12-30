Moving: The 2023 Superhero Series You Likely Missed (But Definitely Shouldn't)
2023 was a tumultuous year for superhero adaptations. After several noteworthy box office bombs from the genre, it finally appeared as though superhero fatigue was setting in. However, there's an underrated outlier that proved there's still gas left in the tank for these kinds of stories. And anyone who considers themselves a superhero aficionado should check out the South Korean TV show "Moving," which American audiences can find on Hulu.
The series excels because it's mostly focused on building out characters rather than spectacle. Although rest assured, there are plenty of fantastic set pieces and some bloodshed to be had, with "Moving" falling somewhere between Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings and "The Boys." The series is about superpowered teenagers and their parents simply trying to find connection and companionship in a world that wants to get rid of them. In a way, the characters having superpowers is simply a way to describe an "otherness" that isn't accepted by society, so they seek comfort in one another.
Season 1 garnered a perfect 100% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Joel Keller of Decider writing, "'Moving' lets us get to know its character first before getting in too deep about their powers, backstories, and the threats they face. But it's done in a way that gives the characters depth instead of making viewers frustrated, which is always a good thing."
"Moving" capitalizes on the superhero genre as well as the increasing popularity of Korean dramas, and with 20 episodes in the first season, viewers can really become entrenched in this world.
More people need to give Moving a chance
The Hollywood Reporter noted that when "Moving" first came to Hulu in the United States and Disney+ elsewhere in the world, it did well ratings-wise. It became Disney's most-watched K-drama ever, and it performed spectacularly in Asia, even outperforming the likes of "The Mandalorian." However, it still feels like a seldom-seen show stateside. In August and September 2023, when new episodes of "Moving" aired, it appeared as though series like the live-action "One Piece," "Sex Education," and older dramas like "Suits" were what everyone was talking about.
"Moving" may not have penetrated the zeitgeist in America the way it did elsewhere in the world, but the fact it was popular in many countries bodes well for a potential Season 2. Plus, people in the States still have a chance to give it a shot and boost those viewership numbers. English speakers on Reddit praised the series, like u/giventofly2, who wrote, "This show is what Heroes could have been if done by HBO. Great writing and acting, amazing action, characters who's motivations make sense. This is a great show, Korean or otherwise!" And while people may be hesitant to overcome the language barrier, they'll likely be rewarded if they give it a chance.
In an interview with IGN, Ryu Seung-ryong, who plays Jang Ju-won on "Moving," noted, "While ('Moving') is coded in superpowers, it's a very grounded story about any of us, a story about ordinary people." "Moving" is simply a great story that just happens to feature superpowers. And anyone burnt out on the usual fare from Marvel and DC may be delighted to see an alternate take on the genre.