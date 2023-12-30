Moving: The 2023 Superhero Series You Likely Missed (But Definitely Shouldn't)

2023 was a tumultuous year for superhero adaptations. After several noteworthy box office bombs from the genre, it finally appeared as though superhero fatigue was setting in. However, there's an underrated outlier that proved there's still gas left in the tank for these kinds of stories. And anyone who considers themselves a superhero aficionado should check out the South Korean TV show "Moving," which American audiences can find on Hulu.

The series excels because it's mostly focused on building out characters rather than spectacle. Although rest assured, there are plenty of fantastic set pieces and some bloodshed to be had, with "Moving" falling somewhere between Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings and "The Boys." The series is about superpowered teenagers and their parents simply trying to find connection and companionship in a world that wants to get rid of them. In a way, the characters having superpowers is simply a way to describe an "otherness" that isn't accepted by society, so they seek comfort in one another.

Season 1 garnered a perfect 100% critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Joel Keller of Decider writing, "'Moving' lets us get to know its character first before getting in too deep about their powers, backstories, and the threats they face. But it's done in a way that gives the characters depth instead of making viewers frustrated, which is always a good thing."

"Moving" capitalizes on the superhero genre as well as the increasing popularity of Korean dramas, and with 20 episodes in the first season, viewers can really become entrenched in this world.