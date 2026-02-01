10 Great TV Shows That Feel Like Long Movies

David Fincher was one of the very first filmmakers to work with Netflix on its original programming. As such, he helped define the cinematic, serialized streaming format with "House of Cards." Yes, there were broadcast dramas like "Lost" and cable hits like "The Sopranos" that had filmic qualities to them, but these shows were still in the model of what had come before, with each episode focusing on one story while still advancing a broader story. It was in "House of Cards" that Fincher brought his exacting eye for detail to TV and used it as a canvas to tell a single, expansive story, but with his follow-up series, "Mindhunter," he perfected it.

Fincher is no stranger to serial killer detective stories, having made two canonical genre entries with his grisly thriller "Seven" and his meditative "Zodiac," but many would say "Mindhunter" is among the best work of his career. The series follows three FBI agents who pioneer the Behavioral Analysis Unit at the FBI, plumbing the minds of serial killers to understand how they think and hopefully thwart future killers.

"Mindhunter" feels very much like a Fincher film with its stunningly photographed scenes and extreme attention to detail. Fincher was so exacting in fact that it ended up being the show's undoing. In an interview with French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, Fincher revealed that the series was "a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, [it] didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment."