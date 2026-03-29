10 Most Underrated Sci-Fi Shows Streaming On Netflix

Cast: Louis Hofmann, Karoline Eichhorn, Lisa Vicari, Maja Schöne

Louis Hofmann, Karoline Eichhorn, Lisa Vicari, Maja Schöne Show Creator(s): Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese

Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Aired: 2017-2020 (3 seasons)

2017-2020 (3 seasons) Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

If you are willing to overcome the minor barrier of subtitles, there is a brilliant German-language sci-fi show on Netflix that will blow you away: the highly underrated "Dark." Not only is it one of the most overlooked series on Netflix — it's one of the streamer's best sci-fi shows, full stop.

In the town of Winden, Germany, three children mysteriously go missing. Soon a body is discovered, but it's not one of the missing children — instead, it's the body of a child who went missing 33 years ago, and yet it seems like he hasn't aged a day. At a glance this premise may sound derivative of "Stranger Things," but "Dark" is an entirely different beast, one that is darker and more labyrinthine.

"Dark" is a miraculous piece of television; everything you see happens for a reason, and if you are patient enough to wait for all the pieces to slide into place, everything will fit together like an intricate puzzle box. The intrigue only builds with every episode, giving you affairs and betrayals, murders and time paradoxes. Each mystery that is solved will leave fans with two more burning questions they want answered. And, as the show's tagline teases, the question is not "where," or "who," or "how," but "when." What really sets this show apart is its uneasy atmosphere, not to mention that its eerie opening credits may be among the best TV opening credit sequences of all time.