Why Resident Alien's Main Character Looks So Familiar

In 2002, audiences were thrown into the 'Verse by way of "Firefly," the shortlived series from Joss Whedon that starred the likes of Nathan Fillion and Morena Baccarin as well as Alan Tudyk as the pilot of the spaceship Serenity, Hoban "Wash" Washburne. The show was unfortunately canceled after one season, but its crew and the world they were a part of returned in 2005 in a feature film, "Serenity." Tudyk reprised his role as Wash, and audiences saw him be a leaf on the wind one last time before his character sadly died in the film's final act.

Nevertheless, he and the rest of the cast left behind a legacy that stuck, and after speaking with Esquire about the show and its last big-screen hurrah, Tudyk theorized that "Firefly" might not have gone down so quickly had it been released just a few years later. Speaking about when "Firefly" was released, Tudyk said, "The Internet wasn't the same. And I don't think that studio heads really saw the power of the Internet yet, and they definitely didn't see the power of sci-fi fans at the same time. ... They weren't listening to the fans as much back at that time."

Regardless of how much attention the show and film got, though, they certainly seemed enough to send the star's career toward more fabulous and equally beloved roles.