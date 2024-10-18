The 15 Best TV Show Opening Credit Sequences Of All Time, Ranked

Since televisions began airing series, there have been some sort of opening credit sequence. Typically, these simply included the relevant names who worked on the show, but over time, credit sequences evolved. They started including catchy jingles or songs chosen specifically for whatever show is best encapsulated by them.

These songs and the short clips showing characters make up the bulk of TV show opening credit sequences throughout the 20th century. Of course, not every credit sequence is considered to be one of the best of all time. For a show to nab that little distinction, it needs to be innovative, add something previously unseen, incorporate memorable music, and depict images specifically relevant to the program.

When these elements all come together, you're left with some of the most memorable credit sequences ever made. There are truly hundreds of spectacular examples that could qualify, but this article is limited to the 15 best of all time. Each one shows the extra effort that went into making them terrific, and some of these songs live rent-free in our heads forever more.