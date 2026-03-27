Every 2020s Pixar Movie Ranked (Including Hoppers)

Pixar Animation Studios isn't just another Disney label for many people. The company has produced computer-animated features that frequently raised the bar for what kind of stories and visuals American animation could explore on the big screen. Elements like the 10 best Pixar duos of all time have solidified titles like "Finding Nemo" or "Coco" among the most beloved movies ever in any genre or medium. For so long, Pixar was perceived as bulletproof both artistically and financially, but the 2020s have brought some unexpected challenges for the house that Buzz and Woody built.

Thanks to major Pixar titles "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red" getting dumped to streaming, plus costly flops like "Lightyear" and "Elio" failing to take off at the box office, there's been a lot of negativity surrounding this legendary animation studio. However, just because the current decade has been full of turmoil for Pixar, that doesn't mean that this has been an entirely disposable era for the creators of "The Incredibles" and "Up." Ranking all of the 2020s Pixar movies (including "Hoppers") from worst to best reaffirms the finer nuances of what the studio that gave us "Ratatouille" has been up to lately.

This ranking illustrates that, yes, the 2020s have seen the Pixar name attached to some creative clunkers. But the very best 2020s Pixar features can easily go toe-to-toe with masterpieces like "WALL-E" and "Toy Story 3." Let's explore how the 2020s have meant more than just doom and gloom for the Pixar brand.