Why Lightyear Bombed At The Box Office

Pixar's "Lightyear" is experiencing some turbulence at the box office. First announced in 2020 during Disney Investor Day, the "Toy Story" spin-off seemed to be on track to be another win for the studio behind "Ratatouille" and "Wall-E." The character of Buzz Lightyear (then voiced by Tim Allen) first appeared in "Toy Story," Pixar's debut feature film. While the "Toy Story" series spawned several successful sequels, the character of Buzz Lightyear himself would go on to headline his own direct-to-video spin-off movie and even an animated series called "Buzz Lightyear of Star Command" that ran for over 60 episodes, more than proving the character's popularity.

Seeing as the "Toy Story" franchise has grossed over $3 billion worldwide and has already successfully spawned other Buzz Lightyear spin-offs, it may come as a surprise that "Lightyear" has been far from a success. Variety reports that the $200 million film (and that doesn't even account for the marketing budget) opened to a disappointingly low $51 million box office, a far cry from the $121 million opening haul of "Toy Story 4" (via Bloomberg). On the critical front, the film holds a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes. That is far from a flop, but it does make it the lowest-rated film in the franchise.

A flurry of confusion and indifference began to pile up shortly before the film's release. Coupled with an unfortunate release date and a lack of distinct identity, "Lightyear" serves as a cautionary tale for Disney that audiences won't just show up for anything Pixar.