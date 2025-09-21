The 10 Best Pixar Duos Of All Time, Ranked

Pixar's first film "Toy Story" established the norm for what kind of characters the studio's output would focus on moving forward. While Walt Disney Animation Studios had its princess stories and grand musicals, Pixar specialized in comedies centered on mismatched duos eventually becoming pals in the vein of Buzz and Woody. Typically, these pairs go on a road trip adventure, ensuring both figures grow emotionally while getting into a barrage of hysterical scenarios. While the model has been eschewed by a number of Pixar entries (like "WALL-E" or "A Bug's Life"), it remains a go-to framework for good reason.

It's endured into more modern Pixar movies, such as "The Good Dinosaur," "Onward," and "Luca." With so many projects in this outfit's history focusing on two drastically different characters initially sparring and then hugging, it's no surprise that Pixar Animation Studios has produced some iconic silver screen duos. These twosomes come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny rats to lumbering monsters to crooning skeletons to super-powered humans and everything in between. More importantly, their journeys are so engrossing that you easily forget Pixar's buddy comedy formula and become immersed in the story being told.

Ranking ten best duos in the studio's history from "least best" to greatest crystallizes how often Pixar's biggest movies hit that creative bullseye. With such great cinematic friendships, it's no wonder the acclaimed animation house keeps returning to this narrative well.