Turning Red Just Smashed An Important Record On Disney+

Pixar Animation Studios is still going strong, making relatable films more than 20 years down the road. The studio's 25th feature film, "Turning Red," premiered exclusively on Disney+ on March 11 and is, so far, enjoying overall positive reviews. Rotten Tomatoes reveals that critics have given the film a 95% rating, while 72% of audiences liked it, too. The new movie follows middle schooler Meilin "Mei" Lee, a Toronto tween who discovers that she turns into a giant red panda when she experiences particularly strong emotions. "Turning Red" is the feature directorial debut of longtime Pixar creative Domee Shi, who won an Academy Award for her 2018 animated short film "Bao" as the first woman to direct a Pixar short and the first woman of color to win the award (via Vox).

Shi pitched "Turning Red" to Pixar based on her own experiences with adolescence. She told ScreenRant that when she pitched three feature film ideas to the studio, the one that grew into her first feature-length project was "the most personal, and, I think, the weirdest one." The metaphors for puberty at play in "Turning Red" are clear from the outset, even while the film's logic involves an entire family lineage of people able to turn into red pandas. The new movie seems a worthy addition to Pixar's filmography, and according to Disney, viewership response to the film's release on Disney+ marked a milestone for the company.